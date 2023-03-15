Derry City confirm Mark Connolly's hamstring injury 'isn't a good one'
Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins confirmed that Mark Connolly’s hamstring injury ‘isn’t a good one’, but wouldn’t put a time frame on how long he would be without his experienced defender.
The centre-back had to be stretchered off after just 14 minutes of last Friday night’s scoreless draw against Dundalk and Higgins has explained that the club are waiting to speak to the specialist to find out the full extent of the injury.
Higgins also confirmed that the likes of Adam O’Reilly, Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan and Michael Duffy are all close to making a return. While striker Colm Whelan sees his specialist today, as he looks to step up his rehab.
"Mark getting injury isn’t a good one, no injury is ever good, but it’s doesn’t look great at the minute,” insisted Higgins.
"We need to get a full review from the specialist in terms of time frame to start his rehabilitation, it’s obviously a blow, but you seen how we adapted last week in his absence.
"The players who’ve been out injury for the last few weeks are getting closer, so although Mark’s a big, big blow, there’s a lot of positives in the sense that there’s players coming close to full fitness.”
Connolly's absence is a major blow for the Candy Stripes but Higgins can take some comfort in how defender Ciaran Coll moved seamlessly into centre half alongside Shane McEleney against the Lilywhites.
"You have the likes of Ciaran (Coll) who has played everywhere, apart from where he's spent most of his career,” he added. “People like Ciaran deserve huge credit because he's very adaptable.”