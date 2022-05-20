Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins wants his players to put in a performance the late great Edgar McCormick would be proud of. Picture by George Sweeney

The former Derry director sadly passed away on Wednesday and Higgins, who described Mr McCormick ‘as a club legend’, says a positive result against Stephen O’Donnell’s chargers would be a fitting tribute.

“We want to go out and put on a performance that does Edgar proud,” insisted the City boss.

“Edgar was a giant of the club and someone who has devoted so much time and effort to the club.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edgar McCormick pictured during the 2019 Derry City Golf Classic. Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

“He was an absolutely fantastic man whom I got to know over the years. I spent a bit of time with him and he’s an outstanding man but what he’s done for this club has been fantastic.

“Players, managers, coaches, staff and backroom staff, all those people come and go, but Edgar was steeped in the history of this club and it’s people like him who in my opinion are the real legends and should never be forgotten.”

The Limavady man is expecting a tough test against his old club tonight and says he has been impressed at how O’Donnell has managed to guide his side under the radar.

The Lilywhites have won three out of their last four games and sit just seven points behind City, having played a game less.

“They’ll be delighted that they’re not being talked about because when you look, right through their squad there are league winners everywhere,” Higgins admitted.

“They have experience everywhere and know-how throughout their squad so for them not to be inpeople’s thinking is ridiculous.

“I said it before we played them on the first night of the season, I expected them to be up and around the top end and I think I’ll be proven right.