​TIERNAN Lynch believes the League of Ireland title race is 'never going to be over until it's over'.

​The Derry City boss certainly doesn't view tonight's visit of Bohemians to Brandywell as a battle for second place but rather a chance for the Candy Stripes to cut Shamrock Rovers' lead at the top to six points and leapfrog Bohs into second spot.

Lynch still has his eyes on the bigger prize with 12 games to go and the importance of tonight's fixture at a critical stage of the season hasn't been lost on the Belfast man.

"Yeah it's a relatively big game alright," he agreed.

It's the second of Derry's two games in hand held over Rovers and with a visit to Tallaght next on the agenda on August 3rd, the Brandywell men can ill afford to slip up again after a 2-0 loss to Sligo a fortnight ago.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again," added Lynch. "I don't think it makes or breaks our season but it definitely puts us in a good place if we can come out on the right end of it.

"The nature of this league, there's so many ups and downs and twists and turns. Bottom beats top and top beats bottom and all that goes with it. I think this is just one of those leagues where it's never going to be over until it's over but it's a massive game for us and ideally one we've gotta get right."

That defeat to Sligo Rovers in their last league outing at the Showgrounds ended a run of four straight wins and put a real dent in their title hopes. Lynch acknolwedges his side are still 'a work in progress' but he's challenged his team to 'get back on the horse' in the race for honours with a precious victory tonight.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is delighted to be back at Brandywell as the Candy Stripes attempt to close the gap on the league leaders.

"It was always our intention to try and win those two games in hand. Unfortunately we fell short against Sligo which we were hugely disappointed with. We've got to put that behind us and get back on the horse now for Bohs on Friday night.

"Again, we don't want to get carried away with this. We have 90 plus minutes on Friday night. It's another game and that's how we have to look at it.

"Like most weeks, the boys have worked really hard. There's a lot that has gone into this. I just hope we can carry it out come Friday night."

The former Larne manager is just eight months into his managerial reign on Foyleside and is still putting his stamp on the squad, helped by the addition of FOUR new players in the summer transfer window so far!

He's been delighted with some big performances from his team, including a 7-2 thrashing of Waterford in their last home fixture but knows consistency is key to winning championships.

"I still think there's so much more to come from us in how we want to play and what we want to do as a team in and out of possession. I think there's definitely signs of the things we want to do but I don't think we've reached our heights and certainly haven't reached the consistency that we need to get ourselves to, especially if we're going to talk about challenging for league titles.

"We know that and it's not something we're trying to shy away from. It's not an elephant in the room. We're very open and very honest about talking about where we are; the good things that we're doing; the things we need to improve on and where we want to get to. That's a work in progress."

Bohs, of course, will believe they can still catch their south Dublin rivals and move to within FIVE points of the Hoops with victory on Foyleside tonight. Derry, smarting from that controversial 1-0 loss to a Dayle Rooney penalty in Dalymount, have revenge on the menu.

"I just watched the game back last night where they beat us 1-0 down there and again we felt very harshly done by. A penalty after 38 seconds which was for me a very controversial decision. I also felt on the night we had two really good shouts for a penalty which we never got and it was a game we were really disappointed that we lost."

Lynch expects Ben Doherty to return to the squad soon after his recovery from a thigh injury and Derry will be further bolstered by the availability of new signing, former Hull City full-back Brandon Fleming.

"Brandon's available," he confirmed. "He trained very hard this week. He's obviously playing a little bit of catch up as far as it being preseason in his own domestic league before he came here but he's a lad that has obviously played at a very high level and you can see that he's looked after himself. It's just about match fitness now for him.

"I'm hoping to maybe see where we are with Ben Doherty who is now back on the pitch training. Whether it may be a little bit too soon for him, we're not too sure."