DERRY City Football Club is closing in on the transfer deadline day signing of Dundee United defender Kevin Holt for a significant five-figure sum.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old Scot is out of contract in the summer and while Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin last week claimed he was 'going nowhere' despite interest from Derry, it appears the player was keen to pursue a new challenge in the League of Ireland.

Holt, who can play left-back or centre back, wasn't part of fourth placed Dundee United squad which clinched a 1-0 win over Motherwell at Tannadice Park this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sat out last week's 3-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead which raised further questions over his future.

Dundee United defender Kevin Holt wins this header against Falkirk's Ross MacIver.

Goodwin stated he wasn't prepared to lose the player due to a lack of cover in that department but it appears the club are prepared to cash in on the player who can leave for free in July.

The two clubs are understood to have settled on a fee of around £40,000 for the player which could increase with add-ons.

"We've not had anything on Kevin and he won't be going anywhere," he declared. "It would leave us short in that area and we aren't going to do that to ourselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Derry's opening day 3-1 loss to Shelbourne at Tolka Park, City boss Tiernan Lynch was keen to bring in defensive reinforcements. He had several irons in the fire but a move for his first choice target Holt has been revived with the player expected to complete the necessary paperwork before tonight's 23:59pm deadline.

It would be a significant coup for Derry City to capture a player who has been in outstanding form for the Scottish Premiership outfit and would provide a further lift to the club's title hopes.

Holt has scored four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this term for the Tangerines. He has previously played for Queen of the South, Dundee, Partick Thistle and FC Pafos.