The influential former Dundee United man hobbled out of Friday's scoreless draw with Dundalk with a hamstring injury after only 14 minutes and was sent for a scan on Monday to assess the damage.

Connolly's absence prompted a defensive reshuffle which saw City's own 'Mr. Versatile' - Ciaran Coll - fill his third defensive role of the season as he partnered Shane McEleney to a third clean sheet in five games.

With Cameron McJannet and Cameron Dummigan both still sidelined, Coll's versatility has already proven invaluable this season and is, according to his manager, indicative of a squad ready to face anything thrown at it.

​Defender Ciaran Coll has played in a number of positions already this season for Derry City.

"Mark’s been outstanding, there's no doubt about that but this is a really good group of players and everyone has stood up," explained Higgins.

"People saw how we reacted when Mark had to go off against Dundalk so we’ll be expecting more of the same.”

The Limavady native was full of praise for the role played by unsung heroes like Coll who have helped Derry to 11 points from 15 despite an extensive early season casualty list.

Kevin McLaughlin and Simon Collins talk all things Derry City on the Derry Journal weekly podcast 'Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go', which is available every Wednesday.

"The squad has been brilliant," he added, "You have the likes of Ciaran (Coll) who has played everywhere, apart from where he's spent most of his career. People like Ciaran deserve huge credit because he's very adaptable. He has great game intelligence and never lets anyone down.

"Considering the number of positions Ciaran has played this season, hats off to him and huge credit to the whole group because it's not easy when you're missing players but remember, the players that are coming in, they’re also big players.

"The whole squad deserve huge credit for how they have gone about their business so far this season."

With an international break after Friday's visit of Sligo, Higgins was optimistic about the prospect of welcoming back some of his 'walking wounded' to face the Bit O'Red.

"It's too early in the week to be making calls. It's more than likely we may have one, a maximum two, back - if any at all - but we'll see closer to the game.

"We'll give the players the best possible chance but we won't be taking risks with anyone.