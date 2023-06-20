News you can trust since 1772
Derry City could face Irish League side Crusaders

Derry City could face Samuel Gelston’s Irish Whiskey Irish Cup winners Crusaders in the Europa Conference League next month.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
The draw for the two-legged first qualifying round takes place this afternoon and Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side’s potential opponents are very similar to their 2022 opponents.

This year City could come up against Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders, or one from Levadia Tallinn of Estonia, North Macedonia’s KF Shkëndija, Faroe Islands’ HB Tórshavn or Latvian men Riga FC, who knocked them out last season. The Brandywell men suffering a disappointing 4-0 aggregate loss to the Latvian side.

Incredibly City’s possible opponents from last year’s first qualifying round also featured the Crues, Riga and Tórshavn.

The 2023 Conference League draw, which takes place in Nyon, Switzerland, is scheduled to take place at 2pm today and will be shown live on UEFA.com.

First-leg matches will take place on Thursday, July 13 with the return leg the following week.

