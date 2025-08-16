Derry City players react during the penalty shootout of the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup third round match between Derry City and Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

FAI Cup, Third Round

Derry City 1, Drogheda United 1

(Drogheda win 3-0 on pens)

What was billed as a revenge mission turned into more FAI Cup heartbreak for Derry City as holders Drogheda United ended the Candy Stripes hopes of silverware this season with a penalty shoot-out victory at the the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday night.

Michael Duffy of Derry City scores his side's second half goal during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup third round match between Derry City and Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Andrew Quinn's early goal gave the holders something to defend and with Kevin Doherty's team having secured four clean sheets in their last four games, it was the last things the home side needed to kick the evening off with.

And even though Michael Duffy's spectacular equaliser brought Tiernan Lynch's team back into the game and forced extra-time, there was no fairy-tale finale as Derry failed to score a single goal in the shoot-out.

Jamie Stott and Danny Mullen saw efforts saved by Luke Dennison while Adam Frizzell blazed his effort over. With Conor Keeley, Thomas Oluwa and Owen Lambe all scoring from the spot, it compounded a miserable evening for the Candy Stripes who lost Liam Boyce to a hamstring injury and substitute Ben Doherty to a late red card after Michael Duffy was denied what looked a penalty. Throw in a controversial disallowed Mark Connolly goal in the second period extra-time and it summed up the evening!

But Drogheda too had their chances, Derry only sparking into life after Lynch made a quadruple substitution early in the second half which restored Ronan Boyce to right back, pushed Adam O'Reilly back into midfield and saw Doherty and Danny Mullen inject some much needed intensity.

Andrew Quinn of Drogheda United, right, scores his side's early goal during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup third round match between Derry City and Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Lynch had made two changes from the team held at home by bottom side Cork, summer signing Dipo Akinyemi preferred to Liam Boyce and Alex Bannon coming in at the expense of Hayden Cann.

But if the Derry boss was expecting a reaction to that frustrating scoreless draw, things could barely have got off to a worse start for City who were seeking their 99th victory in the FAI Cup.

With little more than two minutes on the clock, an innocuous free-kick inside their own half produced a Drogheda training ground move that caught Derry fast asleep. With players lining up along the 18 yard line, Joshua Thomas' clever positioning was totally missed by the home defence but picked out perfectly by Shane Farrell driven low free own the left. Racing by O'Reilly to the by-line, Thomas pulled back an inch perfect cross which was met by the instep of centre-back Quinn who guided it home for a dream start.

And it could have been even better. Less than two minutes later Thomas was beating the Derry offside trap to race clear, but with Stott closing the on-loan Swansea striker elected to shoot early and blasted just over from 18 yards.

With Derry finally settling, Gavin White tested Luke Dennison with a drive too close to the Drogheda keeper before Brandon Fleming saw his appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Harvey after going down under a challenge from Lambe.

Derry were dominating the ball but a familiar tale was unfolding with Drogheda content to watch the home side knock it around in front of them without ever looking likely to open them up.

Akinyemi did well to force Dennison into an excellent flying save but the half-time whistle was greeted by audible signs of home frustration from the stands.

With little change upon the restart, the Derry manager made his own feelings clear with a quadruple substitution just short of the hour as Ronan Boyce, Ben Doherty, Liam Boyce and Danny Mullen were introduced in an effort to inject some urgency.

It worked too as within seconds Ronan Boyce was charging down the right and forcing a corner before Liam Boyce sent Akinyemi in on goal but the Londoner took too long to shoot and a glorious chance was lost.

The substitutions meant a change of shape for Derry with Mullen joining Akinyemi up top but home hearts were in mouths on 68 minutes when Ryan Brennan rose to meet a Markey cross. His header was text book, powerful and downward but Maher's save was superb, diving low to his left to turn the ball away with an outstretched hand.

And how valuable that save looked just five minutes later.

O'Reilly deserved huge credit for starting the move and winning a 50-50 with Brennan but the chief architect was Mullen. Driving down the right, the Scotsman went past one Drogheda defender before sliding a lovely pass to Mickey Duffy on the edge of the area. Duffy had plenty to do but after feigning to shoot with his right, he stepped inside and unleashed a superb left footed drive into the roof of the net for a brilliant equaliser.

Both sides threw caution to the wind but with neither able to add to their tally in a frantic finish, the fans settled in for an extra 30 minutes.

Home hopes were dealt a blow 11 minutes into the extra period when Liam Boyce was helped from the pitch with what looked a nasty hamstring injury but just five minutes later Derry looked to have won it.

Ronan Boyce was all but celebrating when he rose superbly to meet Duffy's left wing cross but his close range header brought a breathtaking reflex save from Dennison who turned the ball over the bar to keep his side in the tie.

Then, eight minutes into the second half of extra-time, Derry did beat Dennison but home celebrations were cut short were cut short when Connolly was harshly adjudged to have pushed a Drogheda defender before heading home.

Duffy watched his header from Stott's inviting cross goes inches wide before being sent tumbling by two Drogheda defenders in the last action of match. Referee Harvey wasn't impressed, even less so by Ben Doherty's reaction as the full-back was shown a straight red, robbing Tiernan Lynch of one of his penalty takers for the shoot-out.

It proved costly as Derry fluffed their lines in the shoot-out. It's now one win in six for a City side who will have a job putting this one behind them.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Adam O'Reilly, Alex Bannon (Ben Doherty, 58mins), Mark Connolly, Jamie Stott, Brandon Fleming (Ronan Boyce, 58mins); Sadou Diallo (Liam Boyce 58mins (Sam Todd, 11mins ET)), Carl Winchester; Gavin Whyte (Danny Mullen, 58mins), Michael Duffy; Dipo Akinyemi (Adam Frizzell, 92mins).

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison, Conor Kane (Kieran Cruise, 7mins ET), Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger (Frank George Cooper, 71mins), Owen Lambe; Ryan Brennan (John O'Sullivan, 7mins ET), Shane Farrell (Luke Heaney, 64mins); Darragh Markey, Warren Davis (Fuhad Kareem, 4mins ET), Joshua Thomas (Thomas Oluwa, 71mins).

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).