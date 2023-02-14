News you can trust since 1772
Derry City fans give their 2023 predictions

Derry City supporters are desperate that Ruaidhrí Higgins and his squad can secure the club’s first Premier Division title success since the 1996-97 season.

By Kevin McLaughlin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Candy Stripes squad have improved massively over the last few years and they have multiple title winners in their panel such as Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan.

City skipper McEleney along with the likes of Brian Maher, Mark Connolly, Sadou Diallo, Will Patching, Duffy and Jamie McGonigle will need to be on top form if they hope to deny champions Shamrock Rovers a fourth title in a row.

The Derry City side which defeated Shamrock Rovers to win the Presidents Cup, at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney.
Again Stephen Bradley’s Hoops will be the team to overcome if any side in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division hopes to win the top flight.

Prior to Friday night’s President’s Cup encounter Derry Journal Sport got some thoughts from the Brandywell faithful on how they feel the 2023 campaign will go for their team.

