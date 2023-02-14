The Candy Stripes squad have improved massively over the last few years and they have multiple title winners in their panel such as Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan.

City skipper McEleney along with the likes of Brian Maher, Mark Connolly, Sadou Diallo, Will Patching, Duffy and Jamie McGonigle will need to be on top form if they hope to deny champions Shamrock Rovers a fourth title in a row.

The Derry City side which defeated Shamrock Rovers to win the Presidents Cup, at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney.

Again Stephen Bradley’s Hoops will be the team to overcome if any side in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division hopes to win the top flight.