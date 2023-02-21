​The Candystripes’ season ticket sales have increased and thus purchasing a match day ticket this campaign is going to be extremely difficult.

On Saturday morning, general sale match day tickets for this Friday night’s game against Cork City went on sale and the club’s website was unable to cope with the online demand but Martin hopes that issue was a one-off.

"I would imagine most games this season are going to be a sell-out and Friday will be no different,” he insisted.

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is sure to have a big backing from the Derry City support this season.

"We've increased season ticket sales, we're still working with a restricted capacity and we have to remain within Council safety guidelines and that restricts us on what we can sell on a match day.

"Also what's going to dictate tickets this season will be how many the away team use from of their allocation. For example, this week, if Cork don't take their full allocation by mid-week then it would give us a small bit of flexibility to sell a few more tickets to home supporters online but that will on a match to match basis. We'll just have to judge it as each fixture comes along.

"Everyone tried at the same time on Saturday morning on the website and we had issues again but, to be honest, the tickets available are few and far between.

"They're all single tickets because of this live seating plan but unfortunately that's the only option we have at the minute. We don't have any other way around that with our capacity.”

In the recent President’s Cup game against Shamrock Rovers there were issues at the turnstiles but Mr. Martin says he’s been assured by Derry City & Strabane District Council that the problem will be resolved in time for this week’s first home game.

"We had an issue before the President's Cup game with long queues because we had some turnstile issues which the council have promised to address for this week,” he explained.