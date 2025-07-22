Derry City get early chance of revenge against FAI Cup holders Drogheda United in third round
In a repeat of last year's decider, Tiernan Lynch's side, were paired with the Boynesiders in one of four all-Premier Division ties with 16 teams remaining in the competition.
Kevin Doherty's troops lifted the trophy last November after a 2-0 win over 2023 winners Derry who will be determined to get one over the reigning champions on home turf. The third round ties will be played on the weekend ending Sunday, August 17th.
Six times winners of the competition, Derry, brushed aside First Division outfit Treaty United in Limerick's Markets Fields last Friday night with a second half demolition job.
Liam Boyce emerged off the bench to net a hat-trick in the second half and further goals from Alex Bannon on his full debut and sub, Danny Mullen ensured the Candy Stripes' place in the hat for today's draw.
Another stand-out draw in the third round was the pairing of St Patrick's Athletic with seven times winners and current Premier Division champions Shelbourne in Inchicore.
Two in-form teams, Bohemians and Sligo Rovers clash at Dalymount Park in another top flight clash while Cork City and Waterford meet at Turner's Cross in a Munster derby.
Shamrock Rovers were handed a home draw against First Division outfit Longford Town while the other remaining Premier Division side Galway United will meet local rivals Salthill Devon.
Meanwhile Finn Harps will be hoping to progress after being handed a home tie against fellow First Division side Bray Wanderers. Kerry and Cobh Ramblers meet in the final tie of the round.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.