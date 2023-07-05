Celtic’s Lewis Morgan with St Mirren’s Danny Mullen (right) at end during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow

The 28-year-old Scotsman is out of contract following a season in the Scottish Championship with Partick and it's understood he's on the radar of City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

The striker played under Coleraine boss Oran Kearney at St Mirren during the 2018/2019 season and it's understood he's closing in on a move to Brandywell.

Higgins made no secret of his desire for a striker given his team's current scoring difficulties as they continue to chase down league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The capture of Mullen, a former teammate of new City signing Paul McMullan, would be a shrewd move given the player's experience and eye for goal. He made over 140 appearances for Livingston before spells with St Mirren, Dundee and Partick and he would bolster Higgins attacking option with European games, the FAI Cup and the league run-in to negotiate.