City director Robert Martin confirmed that the demand for the 2023 season tickets has been phenomenal and he’s also pleased to confirm that renewal sales for next season have started off superbly.

"We're finalising at the minute with ‘Future Ticketing’ an instalment scheme, which was launched on Monday,” he confirmed.

"Supporters that wish to pay in instalments by debit or credit cards can either have the choice to pay in three or four instalments with the full payment due before February 2023.

Derry City's season ticket renewals are going well ahead of 2023 campaign.

"You will get a barcode via an e-ticket following your initial order and once your full amount has been received and put through the system, your swipe card will be ready for delivery.

"Season Ticket renewals sales have gone really well, we launched them online last week and they've been very successful so far, which is great to see.

"We have had an awful lot of queries where people have been unable to log-in due to various issues between ourselves not having the correct data and the ‘Future Ticketing’ platform not recognising some emails and we're working through that manually all this week.

"However if we get all the people who currently hold season tickets to renew, then we can decide how many season tickets we can put on general sale in the build-up to Christmas and we should have final details about that early next week.

"I can't confirm the exact number that will be available because we have to wait and see how the renewal sales go, but once that renewal period is over then we'll be able to judge better what we can afford to release on general sale."

The club also confirmed that on completing their renewal with ‘Future Ticketing’, fans will receive an email with payment details and to complete your renewal you must - log in using your email; Check your seats are correct; Update and change any personal details; Proceed and complete payment for £0.