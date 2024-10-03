The Men’s FAI Cup on display at Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

​RUAIDHRÍ Higgins says dressing room talk of a potential 'double' would be 'foolish' given the 'erratic' form of teams in the League of Ireland this season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Derry City are four points behind leaders Shelbourne with a game in hand as they face into a pivotal fortnight in a campaign where they've huffed and puffed and yet are within touching distance of making club history.

With four [five in the case of Derry] league games remaining, there are still SIX clubs who, mathematically, have a shot at lifting the trophy at the end of the season after one of the most bizarre and unpredictable league campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likelihood is that the champions will come from one of the top three [Shels, Shamrock Rovers or Derry] with Derry, who have won once in the league since June, installed as the bookies' favourites.

Delighted Derry City players and fans celebrate Danny Mullen’s goal against Shelbourne in the cup. Photograph: George Sweeney

A league and cup ‘double’ certainly isn't out of the question for Higgins' troops either as they face up to an FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night, however, there remains too many 'obstacles' in their path for the City boss to dream of winning the lot!

“No, honestly, I haven't mentioned that to the players once, we haven't spoken about it," claimed Higgins. "You've seen the nature of the league this year, how up and down it's been, how crazy it's been really.

"You'd be foolish to talk like that, because it's been quite erratic actually, and so us talking about a 'double' would be pretty silly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have enough to focus on, on Friday night in Dalymount Park, and we have such a big obstacle in our way, that we have to overcome, and that's our only focus at this minute in time," added Higgins who will give Will Patching and Ben Doherty until the last possible moment to declare themselves fit for selection while Pat Hoban is also a doubt following a family bereavement.

The City supremo did admit winning the club's first league title since 1997 would be extra special given how competitive the campaign has been.

"Every single game, I've said it previously, it's a slog, like every single game, is nip and tuck, and if you switch off at all, you get punished.

"It would make it more satisfying, because of the ups and downs, and there's been real challenges this year, real times where, people thought, that we were a busted flush, and then we've come back again, at times where we've maybe questioned ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we've always found a way to, to come back, and as I said in football, the good thing about it, is that you've always got an opportunity around the corner, to rectify any damage that's been done.”

After the drab defeat in Drogheda, Friday night’s game has the hallmarks of a cup classic if previous games between the clubs are anything to go by.

Late goals appear to be the order of the day at Dalymount with Danny Mullen scoring a stoppage time goal to earn a precious three points when they last met in Dublin.

Playing at Dalymount brings back fond memories for Higgins.

“It's been a good ground for us for a long a time, and hopefully that can continue on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that Bohs have improved, we know that they have a certain way of playing now, and they've had some good results in recent weeks, so we know we're going to have to do our very best to win the game.”

“My memories as a player down is that they are always dramatic games, and then since I've become manager there's been some mental games down there, a lot of last minute stuff that have went for us, and against us.

"I remember Georgie Kelly's equaliser in a 95th minute, or a 96th minute it might have been when there were three minutes added on. I've kind of got over that one at this stage,” he laughed.

"There's been a lot of drama in the games down there, and knowing their staff, the way I do, they'll definitely come out and try and win the game, which should make for an entertainment.”