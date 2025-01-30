Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​TIERNAN Lynch admits finding the 'right player' hasn't been easy as the Derry City boss steps up his pursuit of a centre half.

​Lynch has enjoyed a successful first transfer window as Brandywell boss thus far with high profile new recruits Liam Boyce, Shane Ferguson, Robbie Benson, Carl Winchester, Gavin Whyte and Dom Thomas bolstering his squad.

A central defender would leave the squad in good shape ahead of the opening fixture of the season against champions Shelbourne on February 14th but it hasn't been straightforward getting a player who fits the bill.

Asked if he was intending to add to his panel, Lynch responded: "As a manager you always say yes. The board might say differently but you always have to push and see how far you can go.

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch

"One of the biggest things is not just signing good players; it's about making sure you're signing good people. This is an unbelievable football club and it should be a privilege to play for it. We have to make sure the players are coming through the door for the right reasons."

Agents have been pushing no shortage of potential signings but how far advanced is his search?

"Unfortunately I can't give you anything concrete. We're talking to a million different players.

"Some older ones, some younger ones. Some on loan. It's just about trying to get the right person. Trying to get the right player which isn't proving easy."

Former Dundalk and Lincoln City defender Hayden Cann is currently on trial at the club and while Derry have been linked with Dundee United's Kevin Holt, a move for the Scottish centre half looks increasingly unlikely.

Derry haven 't made any official approach for the player whose valuation is understood to be in the region of £80,000 - £100,000.

The Brandywell club did register its informal interest at the start of the month but there's been no developments since.