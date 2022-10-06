A return to fitness has been followed by a return to form for Duffy, who scored twice and assisted twice in September, the highlight being his stunning wonder goal against Bohemians, which secured the points for the Candy Stripes, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry won all of their five games last month with Dummigan consistently excellent throughout, playing every minute of those matches and producing a few man of the match displays, most noticeably against Shamrock Rovers, in the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win.

Derry City's Michael Duffy along with team-mate Cameron Dummigan have been nominated for the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for September.