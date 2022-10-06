News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derry City pair Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan nominated for SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month award

Derry City pair Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan are both nominated for September’s SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month award.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:45 am - 1 min read

A return to fitness has been followed by a return to form for Duffy, who scored twice and assisted twice in September, the highlight being his stunning wonder goal against Bohemians, which secured the points for the Candy Stripes, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry won all of their five games last month with Dummigan consistently excellent throughout, playing every minute of those matches and producing a few man of the match displays, most noticeably against Shamrock Rovers, in the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win.

Read More

Read More
PHOTOS: Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup a fitting tribute to special person
Derry City's Michael Duffy along with team-mate Cameron Dummigan have been nominated for the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for September.

Most Popular

Also nominated is Shelbourne striker Sean Boyd; Shamrock Rovers midfielder Gary O’Neill; Waterford’s Phoenix Patterson and former Derry striker Enda Curran, who was in sensational goalscoring form for Treaty United last month, scoring three league goals and a hat-trick in their FAI Cup quarter-final win over UCD.

SSECandy Stripes