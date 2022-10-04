Derry City pair Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan nominated for this month's SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month award
Derry City pair Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan are both nominated for September’s SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month award.
A return to fitness has been followed by a return to form for Duffy, who scored twice and assisted twice in September, the highlight being his stunning wonder goal against Bohemians, which secured the points for the Candy Stripes, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Derry won all of their five games last month with Dummigan consistently excellent throughout, playing every minute of those matches and producing a few man of the match displays, most noticeably against Shamrock Rovers, in the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win.
Also nominated is Shelbourne striker Sean Boyd; Shamrock Rovers midfielder Gary O’Neill; Waterford’s Phoenix Patterson and former Derry striker Enda Curran, who was in sensational goalscoring form for Treaty United last month, scoring three league goals and a hat-trick in their FAI Cup quarter-final win over UCD.