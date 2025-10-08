An aerial view before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Cork City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Foyle Foodbank will host a Food Drive in partnership with Derry City Football Club at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, October 26th ahead of the final home match of the season against Shamrock Rovers.

Donation points will be set up outside the stadium, and supporters are encouraged to donate food or make a financial contribution to help support people across the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

Karen Mullan, Director of the Foyle Network Foundation, said: “The support and generosity of our community and organisations across the city is vital in helping those who need it most.

“Last year was one of our busiest to date, with growing numbers of people turning to us for support. Rising living costs continue to put pressure on households, especially as Christmas approaches, so every donation really does help.

“Our staff and volunteers will be at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium ahead of the Shamrock Rovers match to accept donations from supporters – we are able to collect food items, cash and card payments.

“Our current most needed items are tinned foods, coffee/tea bags, custard, instant noodles, dilute juice, nappies (aged 3-6), toiletries and cleaning products and sugar.

“Foyle Network Foundation would like to thank Derry City Football Club and their supporters for continuing to help us to support more people across the city.”

Robert Martin, Club Secretary at Derry City Football Club, added: “Derry City Football Club is proud to support this initiative and the vital work that Foyle Network Foundation does throughout the year.

“The football club is at the heart of the community, and it’s important that we play our part to support those who need it most.

“The generosity of our supporters is something we see time and again, and we know they’ll get behind this appeal to help people across the city in the lead-up to Christmas.”