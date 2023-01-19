The club has requested permission from Derry City and Strabane District Council to erect a permanent, covered structure at the Brandywell Road end of the ground where additional standing spectators can be accommodated, due to the increased demand for the tickets ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

According to a report released by Council this afternoon, Derry City has already begun 'scoping out this proposal' and has appointed a firm of consultant engineers.

Derry City will also be responsible for the design and construction of the proposed stand with the finished stand becoming the property of Council, similar to the rest of the stadium facilities.

While the capacity of the proposed stand has yet to be determined, the 'covered standing' area behind the goal at the Brandywell Road end would require planning permission, building control and input from Council's Capital Development team.

"Design and layout would need to comply with the Sportsground Safety Authority Green Guide, while suitable measures will need to be made for the safe access and egress of spectators," reads the 'Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - Review of Facilities' report which will be discussed at tonight's Health and Community Committee meeting.

"This facility would then be subject to periodic inspection. While DCFC have indicated a willingness to cover the cost for the design and construction of a covered standing area behind the north goal, upon completion the new stand would return to council ownership, therefore any running or maintenance costs would be the responsibility of Council.

"The club would be required to renew their license with the Council to reflect the new structure. Any liability for accidents or injuries would be the responsibility of the club. This would also be reflected within a license agreement. The club would be obliged to meet with the Safety Advisory Group prior to any changes to the stadium capacity."

The increased capacity at Brandywell is a pressing matter for the club given the heightened interest following the club's highest league finish in the top flight since 2006 and its first FAI Cup triumph in 10 years when over 20,000 fans travelled to watch the 4-0 victory over Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium.

City chairman, Mr Philip O’Doherty, is has been in discussions with Council, believes a new stand would be a viable and 'quickish fix' for the club ahead of the new campaign.

Council members will be asked to approve the formation of a multi-disciplinary team of officers to further investigate Derry City's request to create an additional standing area at Brandywell as well as its request to replace the current 3G playing surface and the development of a funding strategy for completing the extension to the Mark Farren stand.