​The Brandywell men rejected an offer from English League One side Fleetwood Town for the 24-year-old and unless Town, or indeed any club, meet Derry's valuation then the chances of him moving cross-channel are slim.

Graydon, who still has 18 months left on his current deal, has been in sparkling form since making the switch to Foyleside from First Division side Longford Town. He played a major role in the Candy Stripes’ FAI Cup success over Shelbourne last November and has carried that form into the 2023 campaign, netting twice and being a constant threat for the table toppers.

While it’s expected Fleetwood will come back with an improved offer, unless it’s a vastly improved offer, then the talented winger will be going nowhere.

​Derry City rejected an offer from League One side Fleetwood Town for winger Ryan Graydon. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

The League One side, who are managed by former Celtic and Scotland midfielder, Scott Brown, have links with League of Ireland First Division side Waterford and only last summer signed striker Promise Omochere from Bohemians.

However, club insiders have described last week’s offer from Fleetwood as “derisory” and those types of approaches are a subject which Shelbourne boss Damien Duff had plenty to say on during a recent press conference.

The former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger was irate that cross channel clubs continue to cherry pick the best young talent from the league.

“I’ve had conversations and it’s just taking the piss,” stated Duff. “It’s agents (saying) ‘Oh I’ll make a quick buck. I’ll get them across to any old club in England.’ Did Daniel Lambert (Bohs’ Chief Operating Officer who has called for a collective stance on clauses) mention something about it? Whether it’s the FAI getting involved or Mr. Scanlon (Mark, LOI Director), it really makes me angry.

“There’s a real lack of respect for the league by doing it. I’ll fight it all day long. I’ll fight anyone verbally. It’s my league now. I know you (media) are around longer, there’s wonderful men and women in the stands for 70 years, legends of the game, and I’m just a blow-in here 18 months but I’ll still fight tooth and nail for this league.

