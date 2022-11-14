Derry City's Ryan Graydon completes childhood dream after FAI Cup success

The 23-year-old, who joined the Candystripes in July from Longford Town, played his part setting up Jamie McGonigle's opening goal.

"I'm over the moon and I'm speechless really," he insisted.

"That's something you obviously dream about as a kid, playing in the FAI Cup and getting a winner's medal, so I couldn't ask for more.

Derry City's Ryan Graydon played a big role in the FAI Cup win over Shelbourne.

"I won't have thought at the start of the season that I would be where I am now, obviously my ambitions at the start of the season was to obviously get into the full-time environment, but I never thought it would happen so quickly.

"Obviously once I got the call that Ruaidhrí wanted me I couldn't turn it down and with City being such a big club, I knew we would be competing for trophies and stuff, so look I couldn't ask for more."

Graydon said he couldn't praise the Derry fans enough and like so many in the squad he was thrilled they were able to get the job done, for the large travelling support.

"The build up towards the final was amazing and you could see the crowd today, it was unreal," he conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The amount of Derry supporters who came was unbelievable. They have such a massive support and they've been amazing throughout the season and it was great that we were able to win the cup for them.