The 20-year-old, who has signed a year long loan deal from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, can play in a number of positions in the attacking third of the pitch.

"We're delighted to get Declan in, he's a talented player, who can play in a number of positions at the top end of the pitch," admitted the Derry City gaffer.

"Obviously Matty (Smith) has gone on-loan to Shelbourne, so it free us up to do a bit more business, so that's what we have done.

Declan Glass pictured at the Brandywell this morning before taking part in his first training session with his new team-mates. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

"Declan is an incredibly talented young player and I know he's very highly thought of in Scotland and hopefully we'll give him a platform to now really kick-on.

"He's very, very versatile in the attacking areas of the pitch and he's not pigeonholed to one area and because he's such a clever footballer, he can adapt and I think the way we play will suit him and I think we'll also help Dundee United in a way where he'll go back their a better player.

"To be honest myself and Rennie (Alan Reynolds) have been talking about Declan now for months, he's a very, very talented individual and he's a lively character as well. Another Scottish accent, so him and Joe Thomson it will be a battle to see who can talk the most, I would imagine," he joked.