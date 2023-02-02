​The Brandywell men are hopeful of adding additional attack minded players and defenders in the coming weeks.

In fact, Higgins revealed the club is “well down the road on two players” but is going to have to be patient with another potential new recruit.

“We have signed four players - Tadhg Ryan, Colm Whelan, Ben Doherty and Adam O’Reilly - permanently but I feel we need a few bodies in for certain areas in the squad,” insisted Higgins.

Striker Colm Whelan has been one of the four permanent signings Derry City have made in the winter break.

"We’re well down the road to do that, but more than likely they’ll be loan signings. We’re looking to get a couple of attacking players on-loan and possibly a defender too.

"At the minute we’re down the road with two players and we’re going to have to be patient with the other one.

"As I said, we’ve signed four permanent and six players – Danny Lafferty, James Akintunde, Joe Thomson, Matty Smith and Declan Glass – have left while Caoimhin Porter and Daithí McCallion have joined Finn Harps on loan.

"So I feel we still have two or three more to bring in in order to bring the numbers to what they were at the end of last season but we’re well down the road in doing that.

"Once the transfer window shuts in England and Scotland, then League of Ireland clubs have a better chance of getting some players in on-loan because our transfer window is still open.

"Those clubs across the water want young players to learn the game and experience full-time football in a competitive league and the feel the League of Ireland is a great place for them to gain that experience.”

City meanwhile step up their pre-season preparations over the coming days when they face Stuart King’s Carrick Rangers, at Loughview Leisure Arena tomorrow night (7pm), before taking on Institute next Monday in the annual Billy Kee Memorial Cup friendly.

Admission to the ’Stute game (KO 7.45pm) is £5 for anyone over 12 years of age (payable at the gate).