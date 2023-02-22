Supporters with flares at Oriel Park last season.

​The club’s Commercial Manager, Robert Martin, is pleading with supporters not to attempt to bring flares, smoke bombs or any other pyrotechnics ahead of Friday night’s first home game of the campaign against Cork City.

In Derry’s league opener at St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night, a flare was thrown onto the Richmond Park pitch from the travelling section of supporters and referee Robert Harvey was unable to restart the game until the flare was removed from the pitch.

Mr. Martin is also stated that the club’s security partner, Pulse, will be carrying out searches before supporters enter the ground.

"We've had an issue with this since last season and our security partners, Pulse, have been working hard to try and stop it,” he insisted.

"We've been appealing to people but it's very, very difficult to stop everyone getting in with flares, though we will be carrying out robust searches this season.

"Anyone found to be bringing flares, smoke bombs or any type of pyrotechnics or alcohol into the ground will be ejected from the stadium and will receive long term bans.

"We really want to appeal to supporters to work with us on this because apart from the dangers and the health and safety issues, it's costing us an absolute fortune in fines.