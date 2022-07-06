“We want to be positive, to attack and to try to win the game.”

Dummigan, who has arguably been the Candy Stripes’ ‘Player of the Season’ so far looks set to be included in the matchday squad despite missing three of the last four games.

Looking ahead to Thursday evening’s encounter at yesterday’s press conference, boss Ruaidhrí Higgins name checked the 26-year-old when asked about the impact of Brian Maher, Shane McEleney, Eoin Toal, Patrick McEleney and Will Patching who have all experienced big European games before.

“These boys have experienced European football. Yes, we don’t have as much experience as they have but we do have players in key areas of the pitch who have experienced it,” stressed Higgins.

Derry City's Cameron Dummigan looks set to feature against Riga, this Thursday. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“Brian has played in huge games for Ireland, Eoin and Shane have played in Europe. I have actually played in Europe with both Shane and Patrick.

“In fact Patrick has played in a couple of group stage games, Dummigan has played in the group stages and Will Patching has also played in Europe so we have players who have decent experience in Europe and we need those players to really step up.”

The Limavady man was quick to point out that the ex-Dundalk midfielder, along with Ronan Boyce, will be given until Thursday to see if they can make themselves available.

“It’s unlikely that Cameron will feature, Ronan Boyce the same but listen, we’ll obviously give them every opportunity. We’ll see how this week goes.”

With the away goals rule not existing anymore, the Derry manager is treating both legs as one big game and wants the home supporters to create a big atmosphere.

“It’s a 180 minute game of football,” he explained. “And as you said, you used to feel you were 2-0 down if you conceded an away goal but now nothing really changes. It’s just a normal game of football, a 180 minute game of football in fact - that’s how I see it.

“With that in mind, we just need to stick at it because we want to put ourselves in a really good position going out there. Away from home we have a good record.

“A lot of their players have European experience as well so that will stand to them but I think at the Brandywell, with us up and at them and a special atmosphere as well as our players coming into the game in good form again, it makes for an interesting tie.