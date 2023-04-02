The 23 year-old Dubliner has started the season in blistering form contributing four assists and one goal in his seven appearances so far!

He's been an integral part of Derry's unbeaten start to the campaign with his pace and aggression on the right wing proving a real headache for opposition defences.

That played out once more at Tolka Park on Friday night as he popped up with a first half goal from Will Patching's training ground perfected corner kick.

The former Longford Town man has worked on his end product under the City boss who likened him to 98 capped Ireland and Wigan Athletic star McClean who occupied the left wing slot and was a willing runner for Higgins to find when he played in the City midfield. And the Limavady man reckons Graydon will only get better.

"There's a rich history with wingers at this football club," said Higgins. "The majority that have left in the last 15 years to go to England have been wingers. I think he's got all the tools to kick on.

"He reminds me of when James McClean was here as a 20 year-old. I know James was younger than what Ryan is now but he reminds me of that on the other side of the pitch. He's got that power and aggression and that will to get in at the back post and to run beyond people and be aggressive in his approach. So he reminds me of that type of footballer."

Graydon certainly has developed his game since arriving on Foyleside last summer. So what's been the secret to that success?

Derry City winger Ryan Graydon celebrates his winning goal against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore.