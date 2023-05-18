Derry City Women celebrate Cate Toland's goal, which gave them the lead against Ballymena United Women. Picture by JPJPhotography

The Brandywell side have had a tough start to the Sports Direct Womens Premiership season, losing all of their five games so far.

However, after suffering heavy defeats to the likes of Cliftonville and Linfield, the local side put up a much better performance last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen McClure was the Ballymena hero, as her second half goal secured the 3-2 win for the visitors.

Paul Dixon’s side played their part in an entertaining ninety minutes but will be bitterly disappointed at their lack of clinical finishing and defensive errors that cost them so dearly on the night.

The opening fifteen minutes seen both goalkeepers tested but it was the home side who took the lead on 26 minutes.

Abby Alexander was fouled in the penalty area as she made her approach to goal with some neat footwork and Cate Toland calmly slotted home, sending United goalkeeper Lucy Winton the wrong way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second for the home side looked plausible until the Derry defence stood still on 38 minutes and allowed Kylie Doherty to equalise with an opportunistic strike from the edge of the box.

Not for the last time in the match, Derry had an opportunity to respond immediately but Alexander’s effort trickled wide of the post.

On 44 minutes, the crossbar denied Alexander her debut home goal for the Candystripes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Reddin had a great chance to score on 46 minutes but Winton was equal to the test in the United goal.

Clarah Quigg had a goal ruled out for offside on 51 minutes before Zoe McDowell put the visitors ahead a minute later, as a corner came in, Derry again failed to defend and paid the price.

From the kick off, Reddin again found herself on a one on one with Winton but failed to finish.

Just before the hour mark, Katie Hargan also failed in her own one on one with Winton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 59 minutes Alexander finally levelled for the home side, calmly rounding the keeper and side footing home into the empty net.

A moment of magic after 72 minutes allowed Ballymena to claim all three points as Ellen McClure fired home from just inside the box, giving Niamh Barr no chance.

Derry had an immediate chance to respond but Reddin couldn’t get her shot away, as she tried to turn inside the six yard box.

The last fifteen minutes seen the home side push for an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempers began to fray on both sides and on 89 minutes, Megan Henry saw red for Ballymena, for what appeared to be an off the ball incident.