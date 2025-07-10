​TIERNAN Lynch insists there's no reason to change a winning formula, believing continuity is the key for Derry City as they prepare to face Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Brandywell outfit go into the first of their two games in hand over Shamrock Rovers facing a difficult trip out west where they hope to extend their winning run to FIVE.

Victory would move Derry to within six points of Rovers who they play in a rescheduled clash in Tallaght on Sunday, August 3rd at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a stunning 7-2 thrashing of Waterford at Brandywell last Friday night, Lynch wants more of the same against Sligo.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch in attendance during the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round first leg match between Shelbourne and Linfield at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

"Yeah, please," he smiled. "This week has been excellent and the players have worked really hard again. Obviously we know how difficult Saturday night is going to be.

"Everyone watched the game on Saturday night against Rovers and for long periods of the game I thought Sligo were superb. It was a great result for them and it probably gave them a lot of confidence. “They haven't been beaten in five so we know we're going into a battle.

"We've been in a good run of form ourselves and playing some decent football. There's still lots of room for improvement but I'm pleased."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry edged out Sligo at the Showgrounds 1-0 back in March before clinching a comfortable 3-0 win at Brandywell in April. They almost caused a major upset in a 2-2 draw against Rovers last week and Lynch doesn't expect another goalfest.

IF IT'S NOT BROKE, DON'T FIX IT! Liam Boyce of Derry City celebrates with Sam Todd, after scoring his third goal against Waterford.

"They will come and have a go. They're at home. They're unbeaten in five so they will look at this like they've very little to lose. They need the points so I don't think they'll be any different than they were against Rovers on Saturday night and come and get at us."

For Lynch, he sees no reason to change his team's approach after their own impressive run of performances as he looks for his team to 'build a reputation' and an identity. Key to that is 'hard work'.

"I don't think we should be changing what we do. I think we have to build a reputation for who we are and what we are. First and foremost whether you're in or out of possession, it's all about hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been showing the players some of the clips during the week of the work they're doing off the ball and I'm talking about people like Gavin Whyte and Mickey Duffy and Liam Boyce. Not just our midfielders or wingbacks or defenders and I think that's been our platform.

"That's the one thing we've been talking about from the minute we walked in is that pride in the shirt. The last number of games I think they're definitely showing that." He has named an unchanged side for the last four matches. Liam Boyce was taken off as a precaution against Waterford after sealing his hat-trick when feeling a tweak in his hamstring and while there were a few niggles at training this week and doubts surrounding the future of defender Kevin Holt, expect little change to the team which lines out against the Bit O'Red.

"I think it's about getting that balance. It's important that you have a squad there to rotate and your rotation can be like for like.

"I think also the team I've been playing for the last four games have been superb and it's probably one of those situations where if you have the shirt and you're playing as well as you're playing and feeling fresh and no knocks then I don't see any reason why you would want to change.

"We obviously do have a couple of niggles in the team at the moment so it's something we will have to look at over the next couple of days.”