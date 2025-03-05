Carl Winchester is shown a straight red for his challenge on Mason Melia at Richmond Park on Monday night.

DERRY City Football Club has lost its appeal for wrongful dismissal following midfielder Carl Winchester's controversial red card in the second half of Monday's defeat to St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.

The Belfast man, who has been one of the outstanding players in the opening four matches of the season, will now serve a two match suspension for his tackle on Saints attacker Mason Melia in the 2-0 loss.

The player clearly got his foot to the ball and was in full control when making the challenge on the Tottenham Hotspur-bound Melia in the centre circle 60 seconds in to the second half but match referee Gavin Colfer adjudged it was a straight red card offence, despite initially appearing to reach for yellow.

It was a difficult one to take for Winchester who protested his innocence at the time and his manager, Tiernan Lynch - speaking prior to the decision from the Independent Appeal Committee of the FAI this afternoon - insisted the club had appealed the red card to 'show our support' for the player who he felt was harshly treated.

"We felt it was a harsh decision," said Lynch on Wednesday morning. "We felt it was the wrong decision. As a club when we reviewed the video evidence we felt it was very much an opportunity for us to challenge the decision.

"We probably don't hold out much hope for that decision to be changed but I think as a club and even for Carl's sake, it was a great tackle, a great challenge, no malice, I think we have to show our support for him."

Lynch was expecting the appeal to fall on deaf ears and has been preparing for the visit of Galway United to Brandywell on Friday without the former Shrewsbury captain.

"We worked today and looked at our shape today going into Galway and Carl wasn't part of that. If that changes we would be absolutely delighted and the right decision would've been made but time will tell."

A statement from the FAI read: "An Independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has rejected Derry City FC’s appeal for wrongful dismissal following Carl Winchester red card in Derry City FC’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture versus St. Patrick’s Athletic FC on 28 February 2025.

"In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Carl Winchester will serve a two-match suspension."