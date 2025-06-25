New Derry City signing Adam Frizzell pictured with manager Tiernan Lynch at Brandywell Stadium. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

ADAM Frizzell revealed Derry City got the seal of approval from a man who was 'passing him out the door' - his good friend Dom Thomas who returned home to Scotland after a six month spell on Foyleside.

Scottish attacking midfielder Frizzell joined Derry on an 18 month contract this afternoon from Scottish Championship outfit Airdrie where he spent the past four seasons.

Thomas, who joined Derry from Queen of the South in January, left to join Ayr United on a two year deal this week but his parting words were ones of encouragement for his friend his can't wait to 'step up to a new challenge' with the ambitious Candy Stripes.

"I spoke to the gaffer while I was over in Italy [getting married to his wife Erin] and since then I had my heart set on coming here," said the diminutive midfielder.

"I didn't know a lot about the league but I've been well and truly filled in and it all sounded great and really sold it so from then on I've been really excited to get over here.

"I'm passing Dom on the way out," he remarked. "I'm quite good friends with Dom. Although he was leaving, he spoke very highly. I played against a couple of the boys many times. Mark Connolly was actually my captain when I was coming through at Kilmarnock so I know a few of the boys and it seems a really good group." His fellow Greenock native Nicky Low who was a Brandywell favourite during his time at the club, was singing Frizzell's praises during the week and Derry man, Ben Wilson formed a lethal partnership with the Scotsman last season and was another man he contacted to get a first hand report prior to signing his contract.

"I'll text him [Low] and maybe pay him later on." he laughed. "I was actually with him at Queen of the South when I was young. "I'm probably similar to Nicky although he plays a wee bit deeper than me but I like to get on the ball and make things happen, create goals. It's just about getting my fitness up and hopefully show you all that now.

"Ben and I played every game together last year at Airdrie so I struck up a really good relationship with him. He spoke very highly and was one of the first people I messaged. I wish him well at TNS. We're both taking that step up to challenge ourselves."

With Derry sitting in fourth spot at present with two games in hand, qualifying for European football next year is a major target and it's one that whets the appetite of Frizzell who admits it was one of the biggest factors in relocating to the North West of Ireland.

"I got a very small tastes of it [playing in Europe] when I was very young playing for Kilmarnock and we went out in the first round to a Welsh team. That's what you dream of when you’re young and to be going and pushing for Europe was a big selling point.

"Not only that but I don’t think it would be disrespectful in saying that it's probably a step up in general. It's a really tough league now with a lot of good players in it. It was time for me to come over and challenge myself and I'm looking forward to doing that.

“I’m coming into my prime years now. I had some injuries when I was young but managed to stay injury free at Airdrie for four years now and played in pretty much every game so it was time for me to come and make the step up and I'm looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”

Frizzell, who made 169 appearances and scored 17 goals for Airdrie can’t play until July 4th against Waterford at Brandywell but he’s already had an introductory training session and can’t wait until Friday night to watch his new teammates against Drogheda. "It's probably good to get here first and watch a game. It's obviously a couple of weeks before I can get involved. I heard all about it. I gave a few friends who played here previously and really talked it up when I was asking about. I've got a tough sessions under my belt today and it's just about building on that now.

“We're on the hunt now to look for a property. So it's about coming in this week, getting a bit of hard work done, building my fitness up again because we've been off season but I was just excited to get over here and meet the boys. I've meet the majority of them today and it seems like a really good squad.” He’s hoping to have a major impact in the second half of the season and do his part to secure European football.

“When I checked the league table just as I was about to sign Shamrock Rovers were way out in front but you can see what happens when a few results go your way if the boys can win the games in hand. So hopefully I can join in and we have a real push and it can be an exciting end of the season. I'm looking forward to being involved.”