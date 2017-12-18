DERRY CITY: Candy Stripes sign N. Ireland U21 international Jamie McDonagh

DERRY CITY boss, Kenny Shiels has signed current N. Ireland Under-21 international winger, Jamie McDonagh.

The former Sligo Rovers has also played over 30 games for Scottish Championship club, Greenock Morton.

He becomes Shiels' eighth new signing since the close of the 2017 campaign following in the footsteps of Armin Aganovic, Gavin Peers, Dapo Kayode, Rory Hale, Conor Agnew, David Hopkirk and John Cofie.

McDonagh (21) who hails from Lisburn, has been tracked by Shiels for some time and the Candy Stripes manager has high hopes for his future.