Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins is delighted to add Fulham loanee Ollie O'Neill to his squad. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2219GS – 017

The 20-year old Ireland U21 winger has joined the Brandywell club until the summer.

The Londoner is clearly very well thought of both at Craven Cottage and by Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford having made a big impact for the Boys in Green, particularly with his memorable winning strike against Sweden in the Euro U21 Championship qualifiers.

Confirming the deal, City manager Ruaidhri Higgins was clearly delighted to have added O’Neill to his squad ahead of Friday night’s league opener at Richmond Park.

It’s a fantastic signing for us- Ollie will enhance our attacking options and he’ll get supporters off their seats.”