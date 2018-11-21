Ronan Curtis: Derry City cash in after striker makes competitive bow for Ireland

Derry City are set to receive another payment from Portsmouth after Ronan Curtis made his competitive debut for the Republic of Ireland.

The Candystripes are in line for a five-figure sum after Curtis came on in the Nations League game against Denmark on Monday night.

It was a second Ireland cap in five days for the striker as he continues to make rapid progress since completing his move from the Brandywell in July.

Curtis has scored six goals in 17 appearances following a summer switch from Derry City. Now he is establishing himself in a Republic of Ireland set-up, but he is determined not to get too carried away by it all.

"I’m just keeping my feet on the floor, I’m a humble boy," he said after coming on against the Danes.

"I’ve come from nothing and still have nothing at the minute. Just because I’m a footballer in England doesn’t mean anything.

"I'm doing well at the minute, I’ll take it as it comes, ride the storm and see what happens.

"It’s every kid’s dream to play for their country and I’m lucky enough to do it within six months of being at Portsmouth.

"To be fair, when I left Derry I didn’t think I would be doing as well as I have been at the minute. I have been working hard on the training ground and it’s all clicked.

"Words can’t describe making my debut. As a kid growing up that’s all I wanted to do, to play football, to play for my country.

"I’m an international footballer now and it’s a dream come true.

"Both my international games meant as much as each other, but to get my actual debut on Monday night was amazing. Coming on against Denmark, that was the real one.

"Facing someone like Christian Eriksen, one of the Premier League’s top, top players was amazing."