TIERNAN Lynch believes Sam Todd is 'fully committed' to Derry City Football Club despite 'unofficial' approaches from League Two outfit Walsall.

The Carndonagh man has been attracting interest from several clubs in Ireland and England this summer, including the 'Saddlers' who held 'conversations' but stopped short of making a bid for the former Finn Harps and UCD player.

Despite bringing in left-sided centre half Jamie Stott from Morecambe on deadline day last week, who replaced Todd in the starting line-up for the 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, Lynch insists the 27 year-old isn't 'in a hurry to get out the door'.

"I'm not led to believe there was anything official," said the Derry boss. "There were rumours and conversations but I'm not led to believe there was anything official that came from Walsall."

Does Todd remain in Lynch's plans?

"Our big thing in all of this, and I make no bones about this but anybody that is fully committed to Derry City Football Club and fully committed to putting the work in that we need to put in to get to where we need to go; and anybody who's not and it doesn't matter who it is, then we're happy to let them move on.

"Sam's somebody who is fully committed to what we're doing. He's a great pro. He seems to be enjoying himself here. He had a good run of games and I don't think Sam's someone who is in any hurry to get out the door."

Todd has been enjoying his longest spell in the City first team having made 23 appearances this season under

Sam Todd of Derry City in action against Danny Grant of Shamrock Rovers.

Lynch, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Drogheda United last month.

It's understood Irish League and League of Ireland clubs had also tested the waters in terms of Todd's availability this summer but those clubs have also stopped short of making a formal bid for the player.

The League of Ireland window closed last Monday at 11pm but the English and Irish League transfer windows remain open.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has previously expressed his desire to tap into the hotbed of talent in the League of Ireland. The West Midlands club, owned by Alabama based sports investment firm Trivela Group, have already raided their Irish sister club for the signings of Elicha Ahui this year before loaning him back and Evan Weir at the end of the 2023 season.

Bohemians midfielder Ross Tierney also spent a season on loan at the Poundland Bescot Stadium from Motherwell so Sadler certainly has a keen eye on the League of Ireland market.

Whether or not they pursue their interest in Todd remains to be seen but as yet there has been no formal bid for the player who also played under Lynch at Larne during a loan spell last season.

The arrival of Stott on deadline day strengthens Lynch's defensive options and fills the void left by the departure of Kevin Holt to Ayr United earlier this month.