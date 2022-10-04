It’s thought that Reynolds, who was the Dubliners’ number one choice, informed the Dalymount hierarchy of his decision to remain at the Brandywell.

The Waterford native became Ruaidhrí Higgins’ assistant at the start of this season and their partnership has been first class, as they have guided a new look Derry side to five points behind champions Shamrock Rovers and are one game away from a possible FAI Cup Final appearance, as they host First Division side Treaty United in the semi-final later this month.

After their Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win over the Tallaght men, Higgins praised Reynolds and admitted his experience has been a massive help to him this campaign, especially during the month of May, when the Candy Stripes failed to win a single game.

Derry City assistant manager Alan Reynolds has decided against taking the Bohemians manager's job.

“Alan Reynolds has so much experience and in that month, where maybe you’re questioning yourself or doubting yourself to a certain extent, his experience and his personality was brilliant for me. I can’t thank him enough. He’s been exceptional, as have all the staff and all the players,” stated Higgins.

Remaining on as Jim Crawford’s number two with the Republic of Ireland U21’s is also thought to be another reason why he choose against a move to the Gypsies.