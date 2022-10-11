The 22-year-old played a major role in Friday evening’s victory, setting up Michael Duffy for the all important opening goal, before being in the right place to turn home Cameron McJannet’s cross and doubled City’s lead.

"I'm delighted that we got the three points, it was all about the result today,” he confirmed."For me it doesn't matter who scores the goals. Of course I'm delighted that I did score, but getting the win was all that matters.

"I don't think we played our best, but in parts we were brilliant and we got our goals during those parts.

"Yeah I'm happy but, listen, it opened up. I think we could have scored a few more goals, especially if we stepped up the gears but we'll take them how they come and, as I said, I'm delighted about the win.

"Confidence is high and you can see when we're at 60 or 70 per cent, you could see we're still scoring and seeing out games, but we're still disappointed with ourselves because we know the levels we can get to each week."

The Brandywell men now host Treaty United in the Extra.ie FAI Cup and Kavanagh admits no one in the dressing room will be taking the First Division men lightly.

Derry City's Brandon Kavanagh scored his second goal for the club in Friday night's win over Finn Harps.

Kavanagh, who scored City’s third goal in the quarter-final win over Shamrock Rovers, says getting to the Aviva Stadium next month is every player’s dream and he’s no different.

"Treaty aren't there for nothing. It's a semi-final and what happens in cup games? Upsets happen so for us, we can't let that happen,” he stated.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves and we know if we do that 100 per cent then hopefully we'll do the job.

"With us it’s all about focusing on ourselves. If we look too far ahead, we don't get there. It's about those little steps as they get you to where you want to be.