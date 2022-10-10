Crusaders' Philip Lowry with September's Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month award.

The former Derry City man is in a rich vein of goalscoring form this season, bagging three goals in the month of September.

This is the third time the Limavady native has won the monthly award.

The ex-Linfield man has been in superb form for Stephen Baxter’s men this season and admits himself he’s playing well.

“Sometimes goals can mask poor performances, but on this occasion, I feel like I’m playing well as well as scoring goals,” conceded Lowry.

“My goals have proved to be quite important, which is probably the most important thing. It’s always an honour to win this award and I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for selecting me. I’d also like to thank the award’s sponsors Dream Spanish Homes.”