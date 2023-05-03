​The centre-back, who was bitterly disappointed with Monday night’s home loss to champions Shamrock Rovers, feels the squad will have dusted themselves down and be ready to go again at Head in the Game Park on Friday evening.

“We just have to dust ourselves down and go again at Drogheda and that’s the good thing about football there’s another game,” he insisted.

“We’ve got Friday to try and put things right. We know how hard it is down there but we’ll be well prepared for the game.

​Cameron McJannet holds off Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne, during last season's encounter at the Brandywell. Picture by Kevin Moore/mci

“With the game being on Friday that’s a good thing, as it’s just a few days from the Shamrock Rovers match, which we want to get out of our system.

“The squad was hurting after the Rovers game, because we didn’t see that performance coming, especially after our last few games, so everyone was a bit down in the changing room after the match on Monday, but you have got to feel the pain sometimes and it will make us more ‘at it’ for Friday at Drogheda.

“We’ve got to process the Rovers performance and result and then dust ourselves down. Obviously we can’t be sulking by Friday and we know we won’t be, we’ll be ready for whatever Drogheda have for us.”

McJannet, who was captain against Rovers, agreed with boss Ruaidhrí Higgins and admitted that their performance against the Hoops wasn’t good enough.

Two first half goals from Richie Towell and Jack Byrne sealed the statement win for Stephen Bradley’s men in front of the RTE cameras on Monday evening.

The 24-year-old felt their first half display was nowhere near good enough and in the end the Dubliners had effectively won the game at the break, as they controlled things after the interval.

“I think the damage was done in the first half and our performance in the first half was unacceptable and we can’t let that happen again,” he added.

“The game was done by half-time and they controlled it in the second half and they kept us at bay even when we were trying to build.

“We can’t accept and we can’t have that level of performance. It’s frustrating and disappointing, especially after Friday night’s game was very good and we were thinking about building momentum and bringing on that confidence performance against St Pat’s into the Rovers game, but as I said the first half performance wasn’t good enough.

“I didn’t see that performance coming and personally I need to be better. However bad we were in the first half, we still could have just gone in 1-0 down and that’s where myself as a senior player, I need to take more responsibility and make sure that it doesn’t happen that we concede a second goal.

“When goals go in you always feel responsible, so looking at myself I wasn’t happy, but everyone needs to do better, especially in the first half.