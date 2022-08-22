Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shantallow man has enjoyed a glittering career, winning everything the domestic game has to offer and has also played in the Champions League and group stages of the Europa League.

However, according to McEleney, the moment he found out he was to succeed Eoin Toal and lead his hometown club is right up there with anything he’s achieved.

“It’s amazing, it’s a big moment for me and my family,” he declared.

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney has a word with referee Damien MacGraith, during Friday night's game at Drogheda United.

“I’ve been a fan all my life. I have been going to the Brandywell since I was no age so it’s a massive achievement for me and a huge honour. I’ll do everything I can to win games for the club.”

McEleney insists he wants to lift silverware with his home town club but admits they need to be much more clinical in games if they harbour hopes of winning trophies over the next season or two.

Again Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side dominated the game against Drogheda on Friday night but passed up a host of chances for the third successive game.

And McEleney stressed the entire squad has a shared responsibility for not picking up nine points from matches against Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United.

‘Fats’, who has made 22 appearances this campaign and played in City’s last 10 games, believes there is plenty of room for improvement over the remaining 10 Premier Division games.

“I’m doing okay, but I feel there’s another gear in me which will come,” he explained, “And because of that I can always be better and, as I said, I’m included in this run of matches where we aren’t finishing teams off.