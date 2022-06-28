Derry City take on Riga FC in this season's Europa Conference League competition.

The club also confirmed that a limited amount of tickets will be available to purchase online for the Southend Park Stand from 9am tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Robert Martin, Club Director, confirmed that the uptake from season ticket holders was fantastic.

“We gave season ticket holders ample time to purchase their European tickets and thankfully I can confirm those tickets have gone very well,” explained Mr. Martin.

“The club is very pleased with how the first round of Riga tickets have sold. Now that the season ticket holders have been sorted, we now will make the tickets available for general sale from Wednesday morning at 9am, but as a result of the capacity restrictions in place, all tickets must be purchased online.

“The Mark Farren Stand is already at capacity so the tickets which will be on general sale will be for the Southend Park Stand and we expect those limited number of tickets to sell out quickly.

“The atmosphere throughout the city since we qualified for Europe, and particularly since the draw, has been fantastic and there’s a tremendous buzz leading into the first leg.”

Tickets for the 2022 Europa Conference tie are priced as follows; Adult £25, Concessionary £20 and Underage £10.

Supporters purchasing tickets for this fixture will receive a discount code for 10% off a 2022 Home Shirt or Player Warm Up Shirt (whilst stocks last).

The discount code will be included in your purchase email and is valid until 14 July, and can be redeemed on dcfconlinestore.com or in the club outlet at Brandywell only.

Meanwhile the club are seeking to understand the number of supporters booked to travel to Riga for the away leg on Thursday, July 14th.

This information will be useful in working with FC Riga to understand the ticketing requirements for City fans travelling for the second leg of the fixture.

Please click on this link and complete your contact details and the number of supporters travelling in your party. Please note, it is not necessary for every member of your party to complete the form.