Derry City defender Jamie Stott has his heart set on qualifying for Europe.

JAMIE STOTT admits Derry City's thrilling 4-3 victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park last Friday night wasn't good for his heart.​

​The all-action comeback win wasn't for the faint-hearted and certainly got the pulses racing at the Dublin venue in what was a fantastic advert for League of Ireland football.

And while the Englishman came out the right side of the result, as a defender the former Morecambe centre half isn't sure if he can cope with another night of high stakes drama when Shelbourne roll into town tonight.

Some of the defending by both teams last Friday night was questionable but the result was all that mattered as Derry gained the upper hand over the chasing pack in the race for European qualification.

Stott had returned from suspension to play his fifth game since his summer move from Morecambe and it was a game he'll not forget in a hurry.

"It was a proper throwback that game," he reflected. "You don't really see many of those games nowadays. Especially for me as a defender I'd not want them every week because I don't know if my heart can take it," he laughed.

"We weren't happy about conceding three goals obviously but for the overall game and for the fans watching, it was a spectacle and it was a huge win for us.

"To come away from there with three points having gone a goal down and bouncing back. Any adversity we've come across we stood up to it so it was a big result for the boys and I'm proud of it."

To score four goals at the home of the second placed team in the league who are scrapping for one of the three European spots was impressive but it's that never-say-die attitude the Brandywell 'comeback kings' have developed which has inspired confidence going into another top of the table clash on Foyleside tonight.

"You want to try and find ways in any situation to get the best out of the boys and, adversity, it brings the boys together, whether it's the ref against us or a team or the league is against us.

"Anything like that which can galvanise the group and make us fight for each other that little bit harder is welcome because it only brings out the best in us as you can see from the last game. Even in the St Pats game, we went 2-0 down at home and the boys stuck to the game plan and brought it back.

"Even Galway away. We've gone goals down and fight right to the end to get these potentially massive points come the end of the season. Hopefully it's going to be a positive end to the season which ends with European football."

Derry have earned seven points from their last three games and 13 points in total this season from losing positions. That's down to the unity in the dressing room according to Stott who believes the summer signings are starting to settle in at the perfect time.

"The group is a very tight group. Since I've walked into the club the boys have been absolutely excellent and the staff as well. They're so welcoming and it's such a tight group and so easy to fit in. That shows on the training pitch and on matchdays as well.

"We've conceded first in each of those games which obviously isn't ideal but it just shows how tight the group is together. To take seven points from losing positions in the last three games is good. Hopefully that helps going into the weekend's game although we don't want them [Shels] to score.

"It's given us the confidence that if we face another tough game and do go a goal down, we have that character to come back and win the game."

Given the turnover in players during the summer window, it was always going to take time for Lynch's newlook team to get into their stride but Stott reckons we're beginning to see the fruits of their labour on the training pitch.

"Joining any new team and being a new player at any club is going to take time to settle. We've had five new players come in and from where we've come from as well, it's the start of the English season so to come in here, personally I've had a preseason but I not sure about a couple of the other boys but it was always going to take a few games to get used to it.

"From a team point of view it does take a couple of games to get used to each other and pick up those partnerships and gel.

"The last few games you can really see signs that we're hitting form at the right time and we're starting to gel on the pitch. Hopefully we can go into the last six games of the season and continue this form of picking up good results and wins to secure that European spot."

He's never played continental football and the prospect of representing Derry City in Europe next season is something he's willing to fight for.

"In your career you're lucky if you can achieve many things. Some players will go through their career and not win anything or in England you've got to be playing in the Premier League to qualify for Europe. That was a big factor in what I came over here and I'm very determined to get it over the line this year.

"All the boys who have experienced it have talked about how great an experience it was and what it meant for Derry and for the fans and the club and everyone around the club.

"Especially for the new boys and the boys who have never played in Europe before, it's an exciting end of the season and hopefully we can finish it off the right way and cement that European spot for next year."

Shelbourne are in the midst of a memorable European journey having made the Conference League group stages after a play-off victory over Linfield. The Dubliners will be determined to return to Europe next season and return to the scene of their title celebrations seeking inspiration.

"Correct me if I'm wrong but I believe they won the league at the Brandywell last year so I'm sure some of the boys that were here last year will want to put that right. We've got our own aspirations for this year. The European spots, we want to finish as high as we can.

"We want to finish second if we can't win the league so we'll go into this game and if we can get three points it takes us further away from Shelbourne so it's a big game and one all the boys are looking forward to, especially after coming off the back of three positive results. "