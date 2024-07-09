Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​WHEN Derry City were drawn against FC Magpies defender Mark Connolly received an unexpected text message from an old friend from his days at Crawley Town.

​Nathan Rooney was assistant head coach to Italian manager Gabriele Cioffi in 2018 during Connolly's second stint at the League Two outfit.

And the Blackburn-born coach, who returned to Gibraltar for a second spell as manager of Magpies this year, was quick to get in touch with Connolly when learning their paths would once again collide in the Uefa Conference League first round qualifier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've worked with their manager at Crawley, Nathan Rooney," explained Connolly. "When the draw happened I got a text that night from Nathan. I hadn't spoken with him for a good few years and he texted to say we would be playing against them.

Derry City’s Mark Connolly fills teammates Danny Mullen and Ciaran Coll in on their Gibraltarian opponents.

"I didn't realise he was back managing out there. He's a good coach and has been at some really good clubs. So I know they will be well drilled and it won't be an easy game. It's something we need to be ready for which we will."

Rooney navigated Magpies into consecutive Conference League qualifying campaigns during his last spell in charge and he learned his trade working under Cioffi, who went on to manage Udinese in Serie A and the likes of Sam Allerdyce and Mike Appleton.

"He worked under a few really good managers. He was at Crawley with Gabriele Cioffi who I worked with and who went on to manage in Serie A with Udinese. So Nathan has quite a good pedigree and he's back out there and has made quite a few signings. I think he was successful in his first spell there so I'm looking forward to meeting up with him and seeing him again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruaidhri Higgins' and his backroom staff have been busy doing their homework on the Gibraltarians who have been busy recruiting in the close season and Connolly also knows a thing or two about their new centre half from his time playing in England and Scotland.

"They've made quite a few new signings this season and one of them, big Ash Taylor, I've played against numerous times when he was in England. He played in Scotland with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. He's a good centre half and has had a good career.

"It's going to be a tough game and one we need to be ready for which we will because the manager and staff have put a lot of work into it, trying to get as much information as they can.

"IT's difficult with them not being in season and signing so many new players and knowing what way they will go about it. So you're down to the bare minimum of what way they'll go about it but we look forward to Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have a good pedigree of players and from last year speaking to Pat [Hoban] and Daniel [Kelly] who played against them last year, they're a decent side. There's loads of factors but once we get out there and get going I'm sure we will get a good result."

The soaring temperatures at 6pm local time will no doubt hand Magpies an advantage but Connolly is confident City can master the conditions.