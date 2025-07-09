Dipo Akinyemi can't wait to get started at Derry City.

DERRY City's exciting new signing Dipo Akinyemi can't wait to link up with the club's exciting strikeforce and start plundering in the goals for the Brandywell outfit.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28 year-old Londoner arrives on Foyleside with a reputation for scoring goals, having hit an impressive 26 on his debut season with Ayr United in 2023, earning him the Championship player of the year award.

Most recently he was at English National League club York City where he scored 15 in his maiden season after making a big money move from Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched Derry stick seven past Waterford last Friday night at Brandywell, he reckons his style is perfectly suited to Tiernan Lynch's side and expects to add a different dynamic to the Candy Stripes' attack.

Derry City's new striker Dipo Akinyemi. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

He's ready to stamp his 'authority' on the League of Ireland once he gets up to full speed in the coming weeks.

"The boys are in great form so I've got to step up my game to get fit and then stamp my authority on the team and the league. So that's the challenge," he smiled after completing a multi-year contract with the Brandywell club this week.

"It's a good set-up, a good group of boys. Good manager, professional, yeah they work hard and training has been tough. I'm really enjoying it. It's been good so far but I just want to start getting games now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6ft frontman has pace, power and can score all sorts of goals. He's been challenging for league titles in Scotland and England in his previous three seasons and so he's delighted to join a Derry side who are right in the mix in the title race.

"I came from a team that was competing for a title last season. When I was in Scotland I was competing for a title over there so I want to continue that ambition. It's really important as a footballer that you strive to play for and compete in a team that's striving to be good and be in European football. So that's the aim.”

He can play in various positions across the frontline but he’s determined to play through the middle where he reckons he can make the most of his attributes.

"The first season I was at York I scored quite a few goals and assisted quite a few goals. Then I played on the left. We were successful as a team last season, no doubt about that but I want to be playing down the middle, throwing my weight about and scoring goals - that's when I'm at my best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get quite a few assists actually. When I was at Ayr I got 26 goals and 10 assists. York. in the first season I got 15 goals and 10 assists. I do like to bring people into the game. It’s about scoring goals but if someone's in a better position than you then slide them through as well.

“From watching the games, and it was good watching the last game because there were loads of goals but we create a lot of chances and as a striker you want to be in a team that creates a lot, competes a lot and tries to get the ball back.

“You have players like Mickey who is in top form who can assist, he's had four in the last game so those are the sort of games you want to be a part of.

“It's good for me because I don't think there's anyone else in our team who will stretch the pitch like I will do so that’s another dynamic to bring to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every striker wants to make those sort of numbers but it's all about being in the right form and in the right team. With the way Derry play I think I'm at the right to hopefully repeat those numbers.

“I'm going to come in here with no experience of playing in this league but I have experience of playing at quite a decent level and that's what I want to bring to the team.”

Welcoming the newest addition to his squad, City manager Tiernan Lynch said he was really looking forward to working with the striker.

“To be honest we’ve been very keen on Dipo for a while and I’m delighted he wanted to come here. His goalscoring record speaks for itself, but that’s only a part of what he gives you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has excellent numbers when it comes to assists and has a very strong work ethic. When you’re looking at players to strengthen the group, you’re also very much looking at character as well.

“I have no doubt that Derry City fans will enjoy watching Dipo over the next number of seasons.”