Derry City defender Ronan Boyce, pictured heading towards goal against Drogheda, is hoping to hit top form over the next couple of months.

Jim Crawford’s troops, including City keeper Brian Maher, produced a stunning 2-0 win against Sweden in the Boras Arena to reinvigorate Ireland’s Euro qualification hopes.

Boyce was involved in the squad for last October’s double header of qualifiers against Montenegro and Luxembourg and having watched Tuesday night’s impressive win in Sweden, he’s hoping he can receive a call-up for campaign-defining games at home this summer.

“It was brilliant,” enthused Boyce. “An unreal result! It’s given us a real chance to qualify. If we beat Bosnia and Montenegro at home, and Sweden fail to beat Italy, then that guarantees a play-off spot so it’s in our hands. Brian was excellent in that match. There’s a real good group and we’re all pushing for the one goal.”

To be in contention for those upcoming matches against Bosnia and Montenegro in Dublin at the start of June, Boyce knows he must continue his good form with the high flying Candy Stripes.

“That’s the goal. Watching them this week has just made me want it even more. It’s just over two months away and that’s my goal, to try and show every week I’m worthy of getting a cap in those games. It’s all dependant on how I play over the next few weeks.

“I know almost every young person wants to play for Ireland and it’s definitely one of my goals. If I don’t achieve it then you just have to get on with it but that’s my goal and I will do everything in my power to get there.”

The 20 year-old Ramelton man has played his way back into Ruaidhri Higgins’ table topping side after missing much of pre-season following a medial knee ligament injury.

His patience during his rehabilitation was rewarded with an almost instant return to the City starting, missing only the opening match against Dundalk before replacing the injured Ciaron Harkin as a 73rd minute substitute in the 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers.

Another substitute appearance for the final 30 minutes of the stalemate against Sligo Rovers followed before the wing-back was handed his first start in 2022, helping the team to another clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Boyce kept his place for wins over Drogheda United (2-0) and St Pat’s (2-1) and is expected to start against Bohs on Friday night after a welcomed two-week break.

“I think the break probably helped me because I had two weeks to get back up to match sharpness and I’ve worked hard over the last couple of weeks,” he explained. “When the injury happened it was unfortunate but it happened at a time when I would only miss the first game really so I was taking the positives out of it

“Kevin McCreadie (Strength & Conditioning coach) and Michael Hegarty (physio) were with me every day through that and I was working hard so that’s thanks to them as well.”

Of course, signing a four year contract extension helped raise his spirits during that time - a real vote of confidence from the City manager.

“I signed the contract when I was injured and that just shows they have faith in me. I’ll keep working hard and improve but I’ve got a couple more years now to learn all I can and try and win something, that’s our goal as a team.”

Named in the 2021 PFAI ‘Team of the Year’ and Derry’s Players’ Player of the Year, Boyce still isn’t taking his place in the team for granted given the competition for places. And the defender insists he’s not one for looking back on past glories or resting on his laurels.

“I knew it was going to be tough to get back in because the team is strong and there’s competition for places everywhere. Obviously you have to play well in games otherwise you won’t play the next. There’s people there pushing you so you can’t be putting your feet up because you won’t be playing, it’s as simple as that.”

Boyce netted seven goals in 36 appearances during his breakthrough year but he takes more pride in how the Derry defence is shaping up this season, boasting three clean sheets from the opening six games.