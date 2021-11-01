Derry City's Wil Fitzgerald wants to contribute more in run-in

Derry City’s Will Fitzgerald gets away from Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy. Picture by Kevin Moore/mci

The talented left-side winger, who has started 15 games this season and come off the bench 16 times, has so far chipped in with five assists and the Limerick native wants to play his part in the remaining four matches.

“Look Ruaidhri (Higgins) picks the starting 11 every week and he picks the team which he thinks will do best for Derry and I can only respect that and I do respect that, so all I can do is when called upon is try to contribute as best to the team and bring some intensity and intent when I do come on the pitch,” he insisted.

“Especially at home here at the Brandywell, I have been able to play in front of the fans and they give us a real boost, especially when you are trying to take on a man or do a bit of magic, they give you a real boost and it really is a privilege to play in front of them.”

The 22-year-old knows tomorrow evening’s encounter at Waterford is going to be a tough test, but he and his team-mates have prepared well for the game at the RSC as they look to maintain their hunt for a European spot.

“It has been crazy, especially as everyone has been fighting for positions with the last few games of the season, it’s really heating up and everyone is within a few points of each other,” he said.

“At the end of the season we can look back and look at this point in particular as a crucial point in our season. The other games that spring to mind are down in Dalymount where we got a point a few weeks ago; the goal against Sligo down at the Showgrounds when we won and those points could prove valuable. We just got back on the training ground on Sunday and started to prepare for what is a massive game at Waterford and hopefully we’ll pick up the three points.”

Fitzgerald was full of praise for Ronan Boyce, after the young defender notched up his seventh goal of the season to earn a point against Bohemians.

“Ronan is a young lad who has come in at the start of the year with a point to prove and he has been absolutely immense for this team and for the city of Derry. He rightfully got his call-up for the (Republic of Ireland) U21’s, which he fully deserves,” he stated.

“Seven goals from a defender is a great return and we say in the dressing room he’s like a magnet whenever the ball is in the box and as long as he keeps scoring goals between now and the end of the season and beyond, then we’re going to keep rooting for him and we’ll be delighted for him.