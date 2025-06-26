DOM Thomas insists he had to 'go with his heart' and return to Scotland after his move to Derry City didn't turn out like he imagined it would.

​The 28 year-old winger departed Brandywell just six months into his two-year contract as Ayr United and his boyhood hero Scott Brown came knocking at the perfect time.

It was an easy decision in the end as he had fallen out of favour, became 'downhearted' with his football and felt Derry City's ‘defensive-minded’ style of play simply didn't suit how he felt the game should be played.

The Scotsman made just 13 appearances - nine of those starts - and scored just the single goal which earned Derry a point against Drogheda United at Sullivan and Lambe Park.

Dom Thomas, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a 90th minute equaliser at Sullivan & Lambe Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

His last appearance for the Candy Stripes came as an 86th minute substitute at home to Galway on June 13..

His time on Foyleside was short but he still leaves with 'good memories' of a 'special dressing room' and a city and its people he grew fond of and where he's 'made friends for life'.

"To be fair I settled very quickly and enjoyed it," he explained. "It was just the football didn't line up with how I thought it would go but that's football and sometimes just what happens.

"I enjoyed it and settled very quickly and that' a big thanks to the people of Derry for welcoming me in and also the players in that dressing room who were such a good bunch of boys. The boys are some of the best I've met and every day you'd go in and enjoy it.

Derry City goalscorer Dom Thomas is congratulated by manager Tiernan Lynch.

"I have no regrets. Even just to meet the people I met in football and out of football, I've made friends for life.

"In a short spell I learned a lot about myself and I got to see Derry - a place I've always admired and always will admire. I'll definitely be coming back whether it's to take in a game or just meet friends. So definitely no regrets. The people have always been welcoming and I'll always remember that."

Thomas arrived from Queen's Park where he served as captain of the club and made 23 appearances, scoring seven times last season.

Goals were scarce in a Derry shirt and he was critical of the defensive 5-2-3 formation adopted by Tiernan Lynch which he felt stifled the team's attacking players.

Dom Thomas became frustrated with his lack of gametime at Derry.

"At the start I came over excited to play this exciting football on the front foot and with the signings we made it was all attack-minded, exciting players but when you end up playing a 5-2-3 formation I don't really think that helps your attacking players flourish.

"It's hard to get exciting football when you're playing in that formation. It's just my opinion but I don't think it suits my style of play and I think that's a big factor in why it didn't work. You live and you learn and move on.

"On the football side of things, maybe it was just the manager finding his feet but watching how I played in previous years I didn't think it linked up at Derry. It's a shame but there's nothing you can do. Coming to Derry was a good experience and I enjoyed it but I'll head back to Scotland and see how it goes.

"To be fair the past two or three years when I've done really well in Scotland I've been playing in the No.10 position behind the striker. When you play five at the back you're not really going to get anybody in that 10 position.

"So I think it was a bit of that and then how we set up for games and the style of play we implemented. That's probably why we hadn't scored as many goals as we would've liked.”

Derry boss Lynch would argue his side are well positioned in fourth spot with an opportunity to climb into the top three tonight when they host Drogheda.

“The results are there so I suppose that’s the main thing in football. From a personal point of view that's probably why it didn't work out."

Of course heading back to Scotland will afford him a lot more time to be with his young son and his family and it's something he's looking forward to as he begins his second pre-season campaign of the year.

"When you're not playing you do get downhearted but again there's boys in that dressing room who keep you going everyday and they're really special people.

"My wee boy and my family loved coming out to Derry. They saw it as a bit of a holiday coming over but they loved it. Seeing different places was exciting for me but I think for me, the kind of player I am, it's all about playing football.

"If I'm not getting the chance to do what I love and you've got other offers to get back home, sometimes you just have to go with your heart.

"If I was playing the games as much as I would've liked, just because of the style of play we were playing, I don't know if it would 100 percent have suited me. It was good experience and I go back with good memories of Derry." His aim now is to help Ayr win promotion to the Scottish Premiership and it's a goal he's relishing.

"When I got the call from Scott Brown, he was one of my heroes growing up so I had an extra sweet spot when he gave you a call. They're a great team and have always been up there challenging. They just fell short in the play-off semi-finals this year so I think they've a great squad of players and have added quality and experience. Hopefully, us new signings can be that extra step they need to go and make the jump to the Premiership which is obviously the club's aim. It would be great to be a part of that.

The main thing is getting home to the family, my wee boy and back playing football and enjoying,” he concluded.

Lynch wasted no time in getting in Thomas’ replacement with Adam Frizzell arriving from Airdrie this week. However, the Belfast man wished the player every success with his new club.

"Dom is a great kid,” said Lynch. “He worked very, very hard and was probably just frustrated he didn't get the gametime that he wanted.

"He left home and had a little boy over there and just wanted to get back closer to home and get back playing again. I wish Dom all the very best in his next move.”