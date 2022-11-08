Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell feels it's harsh that Derry CIty's Sadou Diallo will miss Sunday's FAI Cup Final.

The talented midfielder was deservedly shown a straight red card from referee Rob Hennessy after lashing out at Dundalk defender Robbie McCourt, after the Lilywhites left-back had an initially punched him in the back of the head, but O’Donnell feels missing Sunday’s Aviva showdown isn’t right.

“I looked away when I saw the original incident and then I just saw the coming together then. I’ll have to see it back. If there’s any way of avoiding giving red cards I think you have to that way.

"He obviously saw Diallo do something and brandished a red and then there was time I think he had a red and a yellow out so I assume Rob (Hennessy) was giving Robbie the yellow and in the melee in between he decided that it was a red.

"I don’t want to see anyone sent-off. I’m raging now for him. I’d hate to see that for anyone. I just don’t agree with missing cup finals through suspension. It’s too big of a platform and lads work too hard.

"It’s different in other spheres but when you’re in our league when are you going to get the chance to play in front of 30, 35 or 40,000 – not regularly.

"I don’t know what they do, could they not leave it until the start of the league season next season. I just don’t think it’s fair.”

City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins revealed the former Forest Green man was left 'heartbroken' by his sending off, which was his first of his career.

"He retaliated to someone raising their hand. It's something we obviously could've done without. It's not ideal by any stretch,” insisted the Derry manager.

"It's very upsetting for Sadou. It's his first red card of his career and it's a harsh lesson to learn.

"Football is full of ups and downs and this will be a big down for him. He’s had a great impact since he's come here and it will be extremely disappointing for him.

