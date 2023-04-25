Eddie Seydak will be charge of Institute at Ferney Park, this weekend.

​Seydak has taken over from Brian Donaghey following his departure on Monday and the Scot wants the players to focus on getting a positive result at Ferney Park this weekend.

“I’m actually trying to organise an extra training session on Wednesday night, as well as training on Tuesday and Thursday,” he insisted.

“We want to try and prepare as best as we can for Saturday’s game at Ballinamallard and see where it takes us.

“Hopefully if we get a positive result then that will take us into a play-off and that gives us a life-line for which we’ll need to up our game again, because play-offs can be a bit of a lottery.”

If ’Stute do manage to reach the play-off they will face either Ballymacash Rangers or Queen's University next month, but Seydak is only focusing on the Ballinamallard game.

“I think no matter who you get in a play-off, the team you’re facing naturally are coming in with momentum behind them,” he explained.

“Everyone always said that momentum is big, so it’s up to us to try and get whatever momentum we can from the Ballinamallard game. Hopefully we get a positive result and then take that into the play-off matches.

“If we do that then we’ll have something behind us going into the game but look, first and foremost we have to do something about Ballinamallard.