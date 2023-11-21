Erin McClean: My most favourite memories are of James playing for Ireland
The 34 year-old Creggan man will represent his country for the 103rd and final time in the friendly against New Zealand before walking away 'on his own terms' from international duty.
He's served his national team with pride and distinction over the past 11 years and his wife says their family will cherish some 'incredible experiences' and 'memories that will be treasured forever'.
Erin and their four kids, Allie May, James Jr., Willow Ivy and Mia Rose, were present on the Aviva pitch when the former Derry City winger was presented with his 100th cap before captaining the team to a 3-0 win over Gibraltar in Dublin last June to earn a first Euro 2024 qualifying win of an otherwise disappointing campaign under Stephen Kenny.
That was a special moment for the McClean family as he joined a unique band of seven players to reach the century mark alongside Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Shay Given, Kevin Kilbane, John O'Shea and Steve Staunton.
And Erin expects tonight's final goodbye to the Irish fans and James' 'second family', the coaching staff and players, to be a 'bittersweet' evening in the Irish capital as he writes the final chapter of a memorable international career.
"It's definitely going to be a bittersweet day," predicted Erin who has been her husband's biggest supporter throughout his Ireland journey which began back with his first call-up and subsequent debut against the Czech Republic on February 20th 2012 - two years after they first met in a Derry nightclub while James was still playing for his hometown club.
The couple got engaged in 2013 and married three years later in St Columba’s Church, Derry, followed by a reception at Drenagh Estate and they put their honeymoon on hold so James could focus on playing for his country at his second European championships.
She watched on proudly as he captained Ireland for the first time against Ukraine in 2022 and represented his country at the Euros in Poland and Ukraine in 2012 under Giovanni Trapattoni and once again in France in 2016 under Martin O'Neill.
"Being by James' side for his entire Ireland career has been a privilege," she continued. "My most favourite memories ever are of James playing for Ireland, the things we've done, people we've met and places we've been.
"I've seen first hand how much he loved every minute on the pitch with his teammates. He has loved every single camp and always showed up. The entire squad throughout the years and the staff have become his closest friends. They're his second family.
"It's always been something he looked towards, the next international break, because he knows how much of an honour it has been to get called into each squad and represent our country.
"From my own perspective, the experiences that I've had and our kids have had has been nothing short of incredible. It's memories that will be treasured forever. And now it's coming to an end tonight.
"It will be another night of immense pride but it will also be a sad occasion for those closest to him. But that's only because we all know how much the last 11 years have meant to him."
Ireland's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 will soften the blow for James as he comes to terms with having his summers to himself and Erin is looking forward to having more family time when the English season draws to a close next June.
"I am looking forward to having him around more at home and having a really fun summer with the kids this year and he is too," she explained. "James has given us as a family so much through his career so it will be so special watching him walk out with our kids one last time under the lights at the Aviva Stadium in front of the best fans in the world saying goodbye on his own terms."