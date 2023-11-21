ERIN McClean is anticipating 'another night of immense pride' as she prepares to watch her husband James walk out at the Aviva Stadium in an Ireland jersey for the final time tonight in what's expected to be an emotional send-off for the Derry man.

Erin McClean, wife of James McClean, prior to the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium in 2017.

The 34 year-old Creggan man will represent his country for the 103rd and final time in the friendly against New Zealand before walking away 'on his own terms' from international duty.

He's served his national team with pride and distinction over the past 11 years and his wife says their family will cherish some 'incredible experiences' and 'memories that will be treasured forever'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin and their four kids, Allie May, James Jr., Willow Ivy and Mia Rose, were present on the Aviva pitch when the former Derry City winger was presented with his 100th cap before captaining the team to a 3-0 win over Gibraltar in Dublin last June to earn a first Euro 2024 qualifying win of an otherwise disappointing campaign under Stephen Kenny.

That was a special moment for the McClean family as he joined a unique band of seven players to reach the century mark alongside Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Shay Given, Kevin Kilbane, John O'Shea and Steve Staunton.

And Erin expects tonight's final goodbye to the Irish fans and James' 'second family', the coaching staff and players, to be a 'bittersweet' evening in the Irish capital as he writes the final chapter of a memorable international career.

"It's definitely going to be a bittersweet day," predicted Erin who has been her husband's biggest supporter throughout his Ireland journey which began back with his first call-up and subsequent debut against the Czech Republic on February 20th 2012 - two years after they first met in a Derry nightclub while James was still playing for his hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple got engaged in 2013 and married three years later in St Columba’s Church, Derry, followed by a reception at Drenagh Estate and they put their honeymoon on hold so James could focus on playing for his country at his second European championships.

Wrexham and Republic of Ireland international James McClean and his wife Erin at the Derry City and Shamrock Rovers game last season. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 32

She watched on proudly as he captained Ireland for the first time against Ukraine in 2022 and represented his country at the Euros in Poland and Ukraine in 2012 under Giovanni Trapattoni and once again in France in 2016 under Martin O'Neill.

"Being by James' side for his entire Ireland career has been a privilege," she continued. "My most favourite memories ever are of James playing for Ireland, the things we've done, people we've met and places we've been.

"I've seen first hand how much he loved every minute on the pitch with his teammates. He has loved every single camp and always showed up. The entire squad throughout the years and the staff have become his closest friends. They're his second family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's always been something he looked towards, the next international break, because he knows how much of an honour it has been to get called into each squad and represent our country.

James McClean is to bid farewell to the Irish fans at the Aviva tonight.

"From my own perspective, the experiences that I've had and our kids have had has been nothing short of incredible. It's memories that will be treasured forever. And now it's coming to an end tonight.

"It will be another night of immense pride but it will also be a sad occasion for those closest to him. But that's only because we all know how much the last 11 years have meant to him."

Ireland's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 will soften the blow for James as he comes to terms with having his summers to himself and Erin is looking forward to having more family time when the English season draws to a close next June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad