Ex-Derry City defender Darren Kelly joins Newport County

Darren Kelly has been appointed as Newport County's sporting director.

The ex-Oldham Athletic manager is looking forward to his new role with the League Two club, who recently lost to Morecambe in the promotion play-off.

Kelly, who had two spells with Portadown, will work alongside Michael Flynn, Newport County AFC's management team and the club's directors to develop a robust recruitment, development and retention strategy.

"I’m delighted to be here as the club’s first-ever sporting director. I’ve had the privilege of working with two supporter-owned clubs that I’ve been at previously, so I’m looking forward to this new challenge," the 41-year-old stated to the club's website.

"I share the same values as the football club and that’s important to me. When I was a player, I was always hard-working, honest and gave everything that I could, and those principles are the same at the football club.

"I’ve had good conversations with the manager and he’s someone who I’ve watched closely over the last couple of years. I’m very excited about the future and what we’re going to do, so hopefully we can achieve in the process."

Flynn was delighted with the appointment and is excited to be working alongside the Derry man.

"Darren is someone who has plenty of contacts and a lot of experience at different levels of the game, so I’m really looking forward to working with him," admitted the Newport County boss.