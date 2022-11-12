The 30-year-old made a visit to his daughter’s school on Wednesday and promised the class that should he score at the Aviva Stadium, then he’ll do a special ‘salute’ to them.

McEleney has also praised physio Michael Hegarty and strength and conditioning coach, Kevin McCreadie, whom he says have played a major role in him staying fit and feeling fantastic as he goes into Sunday's encounter.

Down the years the talented midfielder has often been plagued by injuries, but this season he seen him play 17 games in a row across 28 starts and the gifted playmaker admits he's disappointed the season is ending.

"I was just talking to Mickey Hegarty and Kevin about that," he explained. "They've been amazing for me, they've really looked after me.

"I was delighted with where I had got myself to and I'm in a position now where I'm getting back to that but obviously the season is finishing, which is not ideal. However, looking towards next season and my next pre-season, this year will stand to me massively and I'm hoping that next year you'll see a completely different one again.”

This campaign has seen McEleney performing from a deeper midfield position and he believes he’ll get better in his new role in the team.

In fact, his display at Finn Harps in July was a ‘Man of the Match’ performance and he admits if he needs to produce another big game on Sunday, he’s happy to oblige.

"I think where I play and the type of player I am, I have to do that at times so, look, I'll be doing everything I can on Sunday, there's no doubt about that,” stated the Shantallow man.

"If I have to drop back in some moments then I'll do my best, but I think the whole team is looking forward to it. It's a final, form goes out the window.

"It’s a different position for me and I’m still learning on the job to be honest. I have only one goal this year, which is nowhere near good enough. I’m still learning to find the right time to release myself forward, because it’s a completely different role, but I know I’m going to get better.”

"I’ll get more experienced at it, especially if I can continue to stay injury free, because the bigger run I get, will mean I can keep getting better, so I’ve no doubts that I’ll continue to improve.”

His new position is similar to the one which his manager Ruaidhrí Higgins played in for years for the Candy Stripes and McEleney admits his advice helps him.

"He (Ruaidhrí) was obviously brilliant for us at the time, the only thing is I can run, he couldn’t,” he joked.

"Look he was obviously tremendous for Derry and I played in front of him, he never missed with you with a pass, he was an unbelievable passer, so yeah he does still give me tips on what to do and things like that and as I said I’ll keep getting better at it.”

If the Brandywell men could see off Damien Duff’s side and secure the cup, McEleney agrees that would give the squad a boost going into the 2023 campaign, however he was also quick to point out that he believes City are ahead of schedule in terms of winning honours.

"I think if you look at the finer details I think we're ahead of schedule anyway, we've had a good season, we've finished second in the league, the first time in 16 years and we're in a cup final,” he explained.

